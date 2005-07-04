Ad van der Kruijs retires from RUWEL

Just as he has planned for his life a long time ago, the member of the board Ad van der Kruijs retired from business at the end of June and left the largest German manufacturer of printed circuit boards.

He completed his 55th year in June and will now carry out his cherished wish of an early retirement in good health.



Wilfried Sehner, chairman of the executive board of RUWEL, gave his thanks to Ad van der Kruijs for having done an excellent job for RUWEL for more than ten years. During his activity as head of Technology, Production, R & D and Environment, RUWEL experienced first a dynamic phase of growth. This was followed by a hard competition with low-cost suppliers in past years, whereas RUWEL maintained its position as a leader in technology and leading supplier of quality. It is planned that the remaining members of the board take on his tasks from now on. Also in future RUWEL will continue to constantly improve their standards of production and supply as well as the customer satisfaction, announced Wilfried Sehner, chairman of the executive board.