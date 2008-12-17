Speedline and Etek Europe in partnership

Speedline Technologies and Etek Europe have signed a partnership agreement for the distribution of Speedline products in the UK.

Bruce Seaton, European Sales Manager for Speedline Technologies commented, “This is important strategic step for our European structure to appoint Etek Europe Limited as our UK distribution partner. The management and staff at Etek have long relationships with Speedline and the business model of Etek aligns closely with that of Speedline’s expectations. I am enthused to see a revitalised team heading up our UK activities and it is the perfect time to bring in a strong process orientated support organisation at a time when we are introducing new leading edge products to the market place. Speedline have always been a technologically strong company and to have a partner consisting of staff with a long time appreciation of our products both as suppliers and customers is a great basis for a strong organisation”.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of Etek Europe Limited commented, “With brands such as MPM, Camalot & Electrovert in the portfolio, Etek are excited to be representing Speedline Technologies’ product range in the UK from 1st January 2009. Our Engineering team has many years of experience with the process and equipment relating to the screen print, reflow, wave solder and dispensing/underfill operations. To help us to continue offering excellent customer support to our UK customers, we have recently recruited several well known additional Engineers to join our team”.