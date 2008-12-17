ON Semi partners with Russian Compel

Compel has been chosen by ON Semiconductor as its distributor for Russia, to address the growing demand for the company in the country.

ON Semiconductor's Vice President for Global Channel Sales was cited on blog.epn-online in saying, "We see a growing demand from OEMs and CEMs in the region. As Russia's largest electronic components distributor, Compel will help us to satisfy this demand while providing high levels of technical support at a local level."



Compel president Boris Rudyak continued in the article in saying that the portfolio fits well with the existing Compel protfolio. All will be for the benefit of Russian OEMs and CEMs."