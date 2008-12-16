Incap and Powernet in agreement on the manufacturing of Power Supplies

Incap and Powernet have signed a long-term cooperation agreement on the manufacture of power supplies.

Power supplies are manufactured at Incap's Kuressaari factory and used in a variety of electrotechnical devices for example in energy technology applications. The agreement establishes the terms of cooperation between Incap and Powernet, which commenced just over a year ago with the manufacture of a trial lot leading now to volume production.



Sami Mykkänen, the President and CEO of Incap Group: "Commencement of partnership with Powernet is in line with our new strategy and demonstrates that Incap's manufacturing services in energy and electrotechnology applications are competitive. We believe that our cooperation with Powernet will expand further in the future when technologies promoting energy efficiency become more common."



According to Jouni Pasanen, the Managing Director of Powernet Oy, Incap's presence in India contributed to entering into the agreement because it provides Powernet with new opportunities in the future to commission the manufacture of products with larger volumes at competitive prices.