Elektromekan with profitable domestic production

CEO of Elektromekan, Johan Halling tells the time magazine Elektronik I Norden in an interview that it surely is possible to manufacture with profit in Sweden.

EMS provider Elektromekan's factory in Årjäng in Sweden is, with it's six production lines, showing good profitability. Keeping all the six lines under the same roof could be a key to success, according to Mr Halling.



Mr Johan Halling said in the interview that the higher wages in Sweden can be compensated by not producing work intensive products. A high level of competence and good accuracy is though needed.



Elektromekan has specialized in product areas with a high technical level, for example within RFID.



Mr Halling talks about the importance of a high OEE number(Over all Equipment Efficiency). -Concrete it means that we have to do it right from the beginning, make sure that the lines are running continuously and to achieve the shortest possible lead times. By investing in new software we have reduced the set-up times, said Mr Halling to Elektronik I Norden.



At first Mr Johan Halling is of course looking at Elektromekan's best but he also invites the entire industry in the same area to cooperate in the process improving work. This could benefit the whole region according to Mr Halling.