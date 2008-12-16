Weidmüller to expand in Czech, China, Germany, Romania and Sweden

During 2008, the Germany based connector maker Weidmüller has again seen higher sales than the year before.

The company has also grown, from an organizational and technical perspective. This year, the company has launched an investment program, worth 136 M €. With this investment program, the company will expand in Suzhou (China), Lanscroun (Czech Republic), Tautii Magheraus (Romania), Malmö (Sweden) and Wutha-Farnroda (Eisenach, Germany).



The positive result is mainly due to steady growth in the first half year of 2008. The management sees opportunities for Weidmüller to continue to grow next year - despite the slowdown in the economy.