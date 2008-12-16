MED appoints administrators

The Edinburgh based company, which specialises in polymer organic light emitting diode (P-OLED) microdisplay technology, had to appoint administrators already at the end of November. Now, the German subsidiary had to file for insolvency too.

J. Stephen and D. Hill of BDO Stoy Hayward LLP were appointed Joint Administrators on 25 November 2008. The business and assets of the company are now managed by the administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.



The German subsidiary, headquartered in Dresden, had to file for insolvency too. Last week the company still stated that there was no problem with the subsidiary. Now the production has been stopped and all employees at the site are reportedly to be laid off.