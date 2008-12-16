Altium expands sales channel partner in Denmark

Altium has appointed a new channel partner in Denmark. EP-TeQ will sell Altium’s unified electronics design solution, Altium Designer, and provide training and pre- and post-sales support for regional electronics designers.

EP-TeQ has 15 years’ experience in electronics design, manufacturing and quality assurance. The company provides software, machines and solutions for electronics design, manufacturing and test in the Scandianvian markets. Altium has recruited a number of indirect sales channel partners in Europe this year. The company grew sales by 30% in Europe in the last financial quarter and 18% in the last financial year.



"This new partnership is a good match for us," said Lars Kongsted-Jensen, Director at EP-TeQ. “Altium’s unified design solution is extremely competitive in offering a unified design environment with high performance, out of the box. It complements our own experience in distribution, support and training in the areas of board, ASIC and FPGA design. “



“Danish organizations such as Bang and Olufsen, VESTAS, and Lyngdorf, have already embraced Altium’s unified design environment and the possibilities it presents,” comments Frank Hoschar, Managing Director and VP Sales & Support EMEA, Altium. “They have chosen Altium because it brings together the entire design process into a single environment. Engineers can capture, experiment with, and deploy their ideas without constraint. It opens up more opportunities, and gives organizations new ways to innovate and develop next-generation electronic products.”