PCB | December 15, 2008
German PCB market resists crisis
The turnover of German PCB manufacturers in September was only slightly below the August figures, reports the Association of the German PCB Industry (VdL) and the ZVEI - Electronic Components and Systems. The so far this year, the accumulated total turnover meets last year's level.
The effects of the financial crisis in September, was not yet felt by PCB manufacturers. However, as about 25% of sales come from the automotive industry, the industry is bracing itself for order cancellations and postponements.
The order inflow is affected by seasonal changes. Certain industries give their orders as a block booking for a longer time period. There are different impacts on individual companies and all is marked by strong fluctuations. Cumulated order inflow in the first 3 quarters of 2008 reached the level of the previous year.
The number of employees remained levelled - with minus 0.9% compared to the previous month.
The book-to-bill ratio reached - with an average sales and a surprisingly high level of order inflow - an unusually good September figure with 1.06.
*) The book-to-bill ratio is an indicator of the medium-term trend - indicating the ratio of monthly new orders to sales. A book-to-bill ratio of 1.10 corresponds, for example, to orders of €1.10 for €1, 00 turnover in the same period.
