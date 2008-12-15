Decision for Dell Limerick expected in January

A decision on the future of Dell's Limerick facility in Raheen, which employs around 2500 staff, is expected for early January 2009.

Local media reports state that the majority of the Limerick production will be transferred to Poland in 2009. Both Irish government sources and company sources are cited in saying that a transfer announcement will be made in early January 2009.



Dell is expected to scale back its production operations at the Raheen facility in Limerick during 2009, when major parts of the production are to be transferred to Poland. A Dell spokesperson in Ireland told local newspapers that the facility was still under review - such as the rest of the company's global production facilities.