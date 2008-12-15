Scanfil EMS and The Switch sign manufacturing agreement

Scanfil EMS Oy signed a manufacturing agreement with The Switch. The agreement will provide The Switch with double the converter capacity, whilst opening up further manufacturing locations in China.

The Switch operates as an independent supplier providing the technology for permanent magnet generators and full-power converters for various OEMs and is active in China and other markets, such as Europe, the Americas and other Asian countries. 20,000 more turbines are expected to be built annually within 5 years and this represents the increased capacity demanded by tomorrow's wind power market.



"The Agreement means that Scanfil's production portfolio will expand to a new kind of products which match to our strategy extremely well - it is a question about technically demanding product entities in a growing and interesting branch of business. Cooperation with The Switch gives Scanfil EMS Oy a firm footing to future branch of industry and is a reference of Scanfil's versatile expertise", says Mr Harri Takanen,President of Scanfil EMS.



Mr. Jukka-Pekka Mäkinen, President and CEO of The Switch: "The Switch is growing fast and this is possible only with competent partners. Scanfil knows how to be part of a world class network. They are working with world class telecommunication and industrial customers internationally. The Switch is a company in New Energy business and we feel that Scanfil is capable and willing to join us in hard work and success. "