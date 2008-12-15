PKC to close facility in Russia, factory consolidations in China

PKC Group continues adjustment measures in order to decrease costs by closing down one of its factories in Russia and concentrating the production in China to one factory.

PKC Group closes down its wiring harness factory in Pskov, Russia due to the lowered production volumes and factory's loss making operations. Factory has employed about 350 employees. In the future, deliveries will be made from PKC Group's factories in Kostomuksha, Russia and Estonia.



PKC Group centralises its production in Suzhou, China into one factory. The personnel decrease is about 100 employees.



Adjustment measures will lead to about EUR 4 million one-off costs, which shall have an effect on the year 2008 Financial Statements.