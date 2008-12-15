Efore to acquire own shares

The Board of Directors of Efore has decided to acquire in one or several tranches a maximum of 700.000 of the company's own shares. The authorization will be effective until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2009.

The Board of Directors of Efore decided to deviate from the procedures referred to in Clauses 3.2.1. to 3.2.2. of the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki guidelines 3.2.5. related to own shares of the listed companies, because of the minor trading volume of the company's shares. The trading volume on certain trading day may lead to that the acquisition of own shares of the company can be more than 50 % of the average trading volume of that trading day. The acquisition of own shares shall be effected in a way that no exceptional market movements result from such trading and on that trading day the amount of the shares cannot exceed 5 % of the maximum amount of the share acquisition in accordance with the decision of the company.



Shares can be repurchased to develop company's capital structure, for the use of consideration in acquisitions or to finance the purchase of business assets or other acquisitions or use for management compensation scheme or to annul the shares.



Shares will be repurchased in public trading on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki for the market price quoted at the time of the buyback. The acquisition of the company's own shares will start at the earliest on the 19 December 2008.



Efore does not own any of its shares yet.