Ruwel introduces Short-Time in Geldern facility

Germany based PCB manufacturer Ruwel is to introduce short-time work in his facility in Geldern from January 2009.

According to local media reports, PCB manufacturer Ruwel is to introduce Short-Time. Employees have been informed that work will rest on two days per week. However, all employees believe that the actual reduction in working hours will be less. The company already introduced measures in November and December, when staff was asked to work 5 hours per week less.



Ruwel had acquired a Chinese PCB facility in early November (evertiq reported). All facilities were restructured and reorganised: China will handle volume production volume, the Geldern facility is to produce medium-size batches and the facility in Pfullingen will handle small series production.