Infineon rumoured to help Qimonda with €50 million

German chipmaker Infineon is apparently to offer €50 million for the rescue of its subsidiary Qimonda.

In a report in the German magazin Focus states that "Qimonda has a technological advantage, outstanding professionals and its facility in Dresden is well incorporated in a research and development network." The Saxony Economic and Labor Minister Thomas Jurk said that he is optimistic to find a solution - together with Infineon. A study, commissioned by Saxony, gives a positive market evaluation for the memory chip manufacturer. Qimonda is a European technology leader in the field of sophisticated memory chips, the report continues. The most feasible solution is a partial state ownership of the chip manufacturer Qimonda.