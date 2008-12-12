Essemtec adds additional Spanish distributor

Essemtec Switzerland has announced that a distribution contract for Spain has been signed with TCH, Technology & Chemical, S. L, Cadiz and Barcelona, Spain.

Both partners agreed during the Matelec trade show in Madrid to work together. TCH has many years experience in supplying production materials in Spain.



The Swiss manufacturer Essemtec has grown rapidly over the past years and its product range has been expanded. For the important Spanish market, a second distribution partner, in addition to Maquinaria Suiza, was needed. TCH offers local sales and support for all Essemtec entry-level machines for prototyping and small volumes. Essemtec will build a local service and support organisation with the new Spanish partner to fully support the customer’s requirements.