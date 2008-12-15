Electronics Production | December 15, 2008
Kingfield Electronics with Aerospace AS9100
Thr EMS-provider has steadily developed customers within the Aerospace industry as well as an ever increasing presence within this highly demanding and life critical industry. To formalise the capability within this area, the respected AS9100 accreditation was one of the main improvement targets for 2008-2009.
"The AS9100 Aerospace accreditation will move our internal procedures and procedures to the next level particular focusing on engineering control, process measurement, and quality reporting. As Kingfield currently offer a wide variety of services in these areas", said Managing Director Nick Taylor. He decided that it was imperative to adopt the process controls associated with AS9100.
Kingfield Electronics began implementing the required processors and procedures to achieve AS9100 6 months ago and has already gone through the initial Gap Assessment Analysis. Naturally this highlighted areas that required additional augmentation, and the company is aiming to complete these requirements and gain AS9100 approval by mid 2009 at the latest.
Driving the project is Kingfield's Quality Manager Peter Edwards who comments "In line with supporting our Aerospace and Defence sector customers, Kingfield Electronics are progressing steadily towards AS9100 accreditation. A pre-audit assessment and gap analysis has been undertaken and work is underway to implement the additional requirements of the standard and to further understand our customer expectations and needs prior to assessment in 2009. Complying with the requirements of AS9100 will further underpin our commitment to this demanding market sector"
Once Kingfield has achieved certification, emphasis will be placed on the continuously improvement processes and monitoring of internal performance so to ensure the demands of both new and existing customers are met and value is built in at all levels of the contractor / customer partnership. This utilises the philosophies associated with AS9100 to ensure that it becomes a very effective business tool helping the business maintain a lean and competitive advantage.
