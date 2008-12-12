Sun to lay off in Scotland

Sun Microsystems will stop production at its Linlithgow plant in Scotland. This move is part of an ongoing process to consolidate its global manufacturing operations at a single site in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The company will lay off between 120 – 135 employees at the manufacturing facility in Linlithgow, West Lothian, Scotland. All other operations in Linlithgow, such as the Remote Monitoring Centre and its IT Networks operations centre will be unaffected by the move. Were possible, affected staff will be redeployed.