Leoni lays off 75% of Ostrzeszów-staff in Poland

Do to the current downturn in the automotive industry, Germany-based cable harness maker Leoni will reduce personnel at its factory in Ostrzeszów (Poland) from 1650 staff to merely 400.

The facility in Ostrzeszowie produces mainly for the automotive industry. According to information received by the Polish PAP agency, the Leoni board will not close down the entire operations at the Ostrzeszów facility. However, the comany is forced to implement drastic measures to counteract the lower demand. "The new projects require lower capacities, which we can deliver by staff numbers of 400", the company said in a statement. That target is to be reached by November 2009.