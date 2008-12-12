tbp and Nova Natie create new company

EMS-provider tbp and Nova Natie have jointly created a new company: Aprolog, which stands for Association PROduction LOGistics. It will execute the entire trajectory from the supplier to the endusers.

Nova Natie offers a so-called full logistics service and has offices in the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge. The company also has a worldwide network of independent partners. Aprolog will help companies to simplify the entire distribution process and to execute it more efficiently, which will lessen the total costs for those companies.