DSE receives order from ABB Robotics

ABB Robotics has signed a cooperation agreement with DSE, and placed orders for complete test systems, which are to be used in connection with production test of ABB’s control units for robots.

Approximately two years ago the Danish high technology company DSE A/S in Horsens, Denmark expanded its geographical market for test solutions into Sweden. This strategy has proven fruitful in the form of new customers and orders. Today, they include yet another Swedish customer to the customer reference list: ABB Robotics in Västerås, part of the industry group ABB.



”The ABB Robotics orders are important milestones for DSE, because it emphasises that penetration of the Swedish market was a wise strategic decision, and that we continue to be one of the leading test houses of advanced test systems in Scandinavia”, states Rene Skovgaard Madsen, Area Sales Manager at DSE A/S.



”In 2008 we have truly demonstrated our strength in Scandinavia. Partly with the distributor agreement with German GPS Prüftechnik, which made us the exclusive distributor of their fixture solutions in Scandinavia, partly with the large-scale Finnish order from this summer – and now ABB Robotics”, concludes a satisfied Rene Skovgaard Madsen.