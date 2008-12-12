PKC to lay off 94 in Kempele, Finland

The PKC Group has finalised the co-determination negotiations with the personnel of the unit in Kempele. 94 staff will be laid off.

The negotiations were held on the basis of the employer's negotiation proposal dated October 31, 2008, according to which the estimated need for personnel cuts totalled 100. As a result of the negotiations the need for personnel cuts was specified to 94 persons, some of whom shall be offered an opportunity to transfer to new duties within the group.