GPV seeks capital injection of 13 MEUR

GPV has launched an extensive rationalization plan and has decided to seek a capital injection of DKK 100 million (approximately € 13 million).

The Electronics division continued its positive progress. The order intake and sales in the Mechanics and PCB divisions fell short of expectations in the period under review just as profitability and productivity did not reach satisfactory levels. H1 results for the two divisions and the business as such did not meet expectations. Our full-year outlook for 2008/09 is downgraded in consequence of lower sales and the significant restructuring expenses related to the rationalization plan.



GPV is a Danish based PCB producer and EMS provider. The company operated 4 divisions: Mechanics, PCB, Electronics and Medical.