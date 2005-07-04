The European market slows down in May

May data show a stronger decline of the total semiconductor market in Europe compared to the other regions, which is still consistent with the seasonal behaviour of Q2 in recent years.

The sequential decline of the European market (3-month rolling average) is primarily due to MPU, MCU, application specific MOS Logic and DRAM. On the positive side, Flash memory products are performing better than the average, recording a 3% growth. The application specific ICs for automotive and sensors are also showing a positive trend.



European Semiconductor sales in May 2005 amounted to US$ 3.191 billion according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), down -3.9% versus the previous month.