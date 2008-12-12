Optronic receives € 9 million order

Optronic has made its biggest single business order ever and signed a contract which is worth € 9 million over three years.

”This agreement is a receipt that Optronics has the ability to deliver services with competence, quality and efficiency. In the middle of an ongoing recession, we are well equipped with agreements in many scattered branches and we are proud to have continued confidence of our customers, "said Rickard Åström, CEO for Optronic.



In 2008, Optronic made some new investment that doubled the company's production capacity. Optronic is a Sweden based EMS provider located in Skellefteå.