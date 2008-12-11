Electronics Production | December 11, 2008
Czech electronics industry third biggest revenue source for the country
Part 1: The growth of the electrical and electronics industry in the Czech Republic since 1995 was based on both - the growth of the domestic consumption as well as export. In 2000, the revenues from the sales of Czech products and services reached €7 billion (185 billion CZK). This had increased by 2007 to over €20 billion (527 billion CZK).
In that period, the workforce in the electrical industry also increased by 30.000 to nearly 210.000. In 2007, the electrical industry accounted for 15.5% of the manufacturing industry’s revenue in the Czech Republic. This means that the electronics industry has developed into the third biggest revenue source in the country – following only the metallurgy and the transport machine engineering industries.
Computer Technology
Office technology only contributes a very small part to the overall manufacturing in this area, although computer technology reached a manufacturing share of 24% in the entire Czech Republic in 2007. Most of the newly established facilities are so called Greenfield projects. This specific industry branch employs a mere 5% of the entire workforce of the Czech electrical industry.
Heavy-current Electrical Technology
Electrical machines and equipment have a stable position in the structure of the Czech electrical industry, with main products being electric motors, generators and transformers, electricity distribution and switching equipment, cables and insulated conductors. Most manufactured products in this industry segment are exported to the European Union. Here around 58% of the entire workforce of the electrical industry is employed here.
AV Engineering, Electronics Components
New production centres for this particular segment were built as Greenfield investment projects. The Czech Republic has transformed itself into a new production base for the manufacture of electronic components, television screens, telecommunications equipment and consumer electronic. This industry segment accounted for 21% of total electrical industry production in the Czech Republic in 2007. Approximately 18% of the entire workforce in the Czech electrical industry was employed here.
Instruments and Automation Equipment
In 2007, revenues in this industry segment accounted for 11% of the total revenues of the electrical industry as a whole. Enterprises operating in this branch employ 19% of the workforce in the electrical industry in the Czech Republic.
Source: Sdělovací technika
Image source: Asti
