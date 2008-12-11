GE / Orbotech dispute referred to arbitration

The conflict subsiding between GE Healthcare and equipment maker Orbotech has been referred to arbitration in Israel.

GE Healthcare announced that it has referred its dispute with Orbotech to arbitration in Israel. The Israeli division of GE Healthcare Systems claims that Orbotech Medical Solutions breached a contract. The contract stated that 850 cadmium zinc telluride modules were to be supplied at a specific price per module. Israel based Orbotech has denied the claim and announced that it will - in return - file a motion to dismiss the complaint, reports SmartBrief.