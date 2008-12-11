Kitron appoints new Sales & Marketing Director

Roger Hovland will join Kitron ASA as Sales & Marketing Director. Mr Hovland is 42 years old and is currently Senior Vice President in Höegh Autoliners AS with responsibility for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

Roger Hovland has, among others, extensive experience in Commercial strategies, Business, Marketing as well as Supply Chain Management. He has been in Höegh since 2002. Prior to joining Höegh Roger Hovland worked for several years in Norsk Hydro in different positions with commercial responsibilities, the last few years as Commercial Director for Europe. He holds a Master Degrees in Business and International Business.



Mr Hovland will join Kitron soonest, latest within March 1, 2009. He will be a member of Kitrons Corporate Management Team and will report directly to Jörgen Bredesen, the CEO.