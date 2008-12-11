Nortel may be close to bankruptcy

Nortel Networks reportedly has sought legal counsel to explore the possibility of a bankruptcy-court protection from its creditors.

The report in the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, suggest that the company is looking for legal counsel for a possible bankruptcy-court protection, should its restructuring plan fail. Ronald Alepian, a spokesman for Nortel, said that "no bankruptcy filing is imminent". However, the report continued in saying that Nortel is seeking to engage several advisers to map out a way forward.