EADS and Saab enter joint venture

Saab Training Systems of Huskvarna, Sweden has entered a joint venture with EADS Deutschland GmbH, Munich, Germany. Saab is buying into the part of EADS Defence Electronics operations in Friedrichshafen/Germany that concerns the development and sales of products in live training.

"Germany is one of our most advanced customers and we now want to invest even more in a local presence. With the company's knowledge of system integration, EADS complements our portfolio for the German armed forces. Together, we will be able to offer a complete training concept to the army," says Johan Ohlson, CEO, Saab Training Systems.



Germany has been one of Saab Training Systems' most important customers for many years. The German army trains with very advanced simulation equipment from Saab. Saab has been handling training, technical operations and support for all simulation equipment at the Gefechtsübungszentrum GÜZ, Germany's most important and largest combat training facility, for over a year.



EADS, which is one of Europe's largest defence companies, is a major supplier to the German army. Among other things, EADS Defence Electronics was a part of the consortium that built GÜZ, and is now also developing and supplying Germany's future soldier system (IdZ).



Collaboration between Saab and EADS will entail Saab making investments in Germany to become a complete supplier of live training equipment. By entering this joint venture, we can take comprehensive responsibility for solutions - from individual products to advanced system solutions.



"The engineering and system integration experience of EADS for the German CTC in the area of Altmark, near Magdeburg, will enable us, together with SAAB, as a market leader in CTC, to develop future features for the dedicated training of soldiers in hostile environments and for combat in urban terrain including suitable training devices and post event analysis - an interesting JV on the market place, said Bernhard Gerwert, CEO and President of EADS Defence Electronics.



The collaboration entails Saab buying 70% of EADS' live training CTC subsidiary in Friedrichshafen.