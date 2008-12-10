SMT & Inspection | December 10, 2008
Mie and Excellon Automation in distribution partnership
Mie GmbH and Excellon Automation announce a partnership for marketing and sales of the Cobra Laser Drilling and Machining Center in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The partnership, which commenced in December of 2008, marks an important milestone in the successful deployment of the Cobra laser machine in EMEA. Building on the success of many Cobra installations in Europe and the UK, Mie will further strengthen and build Excellon’s distribution and support capabilities of this important product.
Paul Waldner, Managing Director of Mie states, “The Cobra Laser Machine is the perfect machine for our market. The machine is flexible because of its dual laser technology, accurate as a result of a long history of CNC machine building at Excellon, easy to set-up, fast in production, capable of handling large panel sizes (635mm x 787mm); and available in a fully automated version. We’re thrilled to offer this system to the EMEA markets.”
Roy Cripps, the Vice President for Global Sales and Marketing at Excellon Automation, stated “We made an exhaustive search for sales and marketing partners in Europe. We selected Mie because of their successful track record of introducing leading edge technology to the diverse customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Cobra is a technically advanced product and Mie has the resources to help companies realize the full potential of the Cobra and realize the tremendous value this machine can provide to their business.”
