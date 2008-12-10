Sony Ericsson lays off 500 in Sweden

Approximately 500 employees at Sony Ericsson in Kista and Lund, both in Sweden, have received their formal dismissals, according to e24.

Sony Ericsson announced in October that 550 employees in Kista, 230 in Lund and 90 employees in Hässleholm will be made redundant. Since then negotiations have taken place with the trade unions and today the management informed employees that they are formally dismissed from the January 1, 2009.



Kista was affected mostly by Sony Ericsson's closure, as the the majority of the development activities for new mobile phones will be concentrated in Lund. Until the summer, the Kista unit employed around 1 100 staff, of which approximately 200 were consultants. If these cutbacks are implemented, the unit will be downsized to a mere quarter of its original size. Most of the employees that are left in Kista will work with software development.