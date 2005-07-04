Enics acquires production & repair business in Finland

Enics, a Swiss based EMS-provider focused on industrial electronics, has granted Enics a strategic and preferred partner status. Enics will also acquire the production and repair business activities of Enermet located in Finland.

Enics, one of the leading electronics manufacturing service (EMS) providers focused on industrial electronics, announced today that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Enermet, granting Enics a strategic and preferred partner status. As one element of the agreement, Enics will acquire the production and repair business activities of Enermet located in Jyskä, Finland.



"There can be no question that the basis for this strategic agreement has been formed by years of fruitful cooperation between our companies. To me it proves once again that reliable day-to-day operational performance, combined with open communication to align both companies' strategic targets, are the strongest enablers of long-term growth. The precision metering business fits perfectly to our industrial focus and comes with competent resources, nicely matching Enics strategy of expanding its service range. Aftersales-Service is one of the highervalue-add segments where we see considerable growth opportunities for Enics, particularly in Western Europe," says Mr Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics and continues: "I hereby welcome all new employees, soon joining Enics."



The partnership agreement allows further development of precision meter production and repair business in connection of other already existing manufacturing activities of Enics. "Physical closeness of our functions like product management and development to Enics' operations will certainly bring many benefits to daily processes. We are glad that our highly skilled personnel can continue their work for Enics at the same place", states Timo Jussila, CFO of Enermet.



The deal is expected to close during August.