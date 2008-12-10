Eolane plans warehouse expansion in 2009

The France based EMS-provider Eolane is planning to expand its warehouse facility in Morocco by the end of 2009.

In recent months the EMS-provider felt a shortage of available space in its warehouse facility. Despite the current economic crisis, Eolane sees new markets and - during the last couple of months - the EMS-provider added 150 sqm to ist warehouse facility. This has doubled the original capacity and the company was able to re-organise reception as well as the storage flow.



This addition is complementary to the future, as the company is planning a 2,500sqm for the end of 2009.