Sony in Wales could end, expert says

A business expert warned last night in local media reports, that Sony could end manufacturing in Wales in less than 4 years. This comes as a reaction to Sony's newly published restructuring plans.

As reported yesterday, Japanese Sony had announced to lay off 8000 staff from its global workforce. Additional to that, several manufacturing facilities are to be closed down. Sony employs 1,750 in its UK facilities in its Sony UK Technology Centre in Pencoed as well as in its offices in south-east England. Brian Morgan, Professor of Entrepreneurship, was cited in IC Wales in saying that the production at Sony’s Pencoed facility could end by 2012.



Sony has not stated all lay off country-for-country and has not confirmed any timetable for such announcements. However, as evertiq reported earlier, one decision has already been made. Sony will close its facility in Dax, France.