Ericsson wins deal in Slovakia

Ericsson has been chosen as sole supplier by T-Mobile Slovakia for mobile core IP infrastructure, offering the Ericsson Mobile Packet Backbone Network solution.

The contract, which includes Redback's SmartEdge products, will boost network capacity and manage increased traffic growth.



The contract marks a step in T-Mobile Slovakia's evolution to an all-IP network. Ericsson's Mobile-PBN provides full telecom-quality IP transport for all traffic and will enable T-Mobile Slovakia to introduce high-quality services quickly, reliably and cost-effectively.



As part of the agreement, Ericsson will provide services including, network design, implementation, systems integration and support.