Laird Technologies to lay off 500 in Hungary

US headquartered Laird Technologies is to lay off around 500 employees at its Hungarian manufacturing facility.

The Nokia supplier will lay off around 500 staff at its manufacturing facility in Szombathely, Hungary. Local media reports suggest that a drastic decline in the demand for mobile handsets is the reason for these measures. In September, Laird still operated the facility with around 700 staff.



The company has so far made all contract workers at the facility redundant. However, 127 of the remaining workforce will be made redundant by January 5, 2009.