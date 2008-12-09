Taxation system is the main reason for EMS companies to invest in Romania

An advanced taxation system in Romania and lower labour cost are the main reasons why EMS and OEM companies are deciding to relocate to Romania.

Among EMS companies that are already operating activities in Romania are Celestica, Elcoteq, Flextronics and mobile phone giant Nokia. According to a number of analysts, the relocation wave to the Eastern European countries is starting just now. The current economic situation in the world pushes the companies towards those countries, said those analysts.