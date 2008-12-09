PV Enterprise close down in Poland and moves production back to Sweden

Solar panel manufacturer PV Enterprise will close down all its manufacturing activities in Poland and move back to Vilshult, Sweden.

CEO for the company, Esbjörn Thordeman, said that the larger part of production in Vilshult, Sweden will now be automated. The reason for the move is to have all production in one locations, says PV Enterprise in a statement.



The factory in Poland employs about 40 staff; Vilshult operates with around 30 people. How many new jobs will be created is still unclear. Production from Poland will be gradually shifted to Vilshult in Sweden.