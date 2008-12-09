RF Micro Devices may cut workforce in UK by 33%

The UK base of RF Micro Devices may have to face cuts in its 300-strong workforce by 33%. The company has announced cost-cutting measures to counteract the general downturn in the global economy.

RF Micro Devices has been operating its UK facility since last year (2007), when it acquired the Filtronics facility in Newton Aycliffe for £12.5 million. The cutbacks will represent a major setback in the expansion plans of the US-based company. RF Micro Devices had already created around 100 new jobs in Newton Aycliffe since the take over of the facility, local newspapers report.