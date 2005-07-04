Electronics Production | July 04, 2005
Avnet releases preliminary results from second RoHS study
Data indicate significant progress among electronic component manufacturers in addressing part numbering issue.
Global electronic component distributor Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet Inc., announced a second round of research on the status of the electronic industry's preparedness for complying with environmental legislation, such as Restrictions on Hazardous Substances (RoHS).
Preliminary interpretation of the results of the new study by Technology Forecasters Inc. and Avnet Electronics Marketing shows that contract manufacturers, electronic component manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers are making progress toward compliance, as compared to the results of the first such study conducted in late 2004. Companies have exactly one year from today to be in compliance with the European Union's RoHS legislation.
The 2004 study indicated 52 percent of respondent companies planned to assign new lead-free part numbers to the component products. First data from the current study show 71 percent plan to indicate lead-free products by new part numbers. 'That's one of the metrics we were hoping would improve, but it still isn't quite where we want it,' commented Jim Smith, vice president of logistics for Avnet Electronics Marketing. 'We are still concerned that suppliers are underestimating the supply chain implications of this issue.'
Almost 58 percent of respondents say they plan to designate compliance by providing information on their packaging as well, up from 37 percent in the 2004 survey.
Further preliminary data analysis indicates that most supplier respondents still do not foresee price increases as a result of RoHS, and they also do not expect supply chain disruptions due to inventory excess or a shortfall of affected parts. 'We hope the suppliers are right about that; however, with hundreds of thousands of parts changing as a result of these requirements, we are not ready to declare victory just yet. There is still a huge amount of work for the industry to do,' Smith added.
The early study results also show most manufacturers have no plans for handling excess components containing lead. Only about 29 percent indicate plans for leaded product inventory, while 31 percent report no plans.
The entire study will be made available mid-July.
Preliminary interpretation of the results of the new study by Technology Forecasters Inc. and Avnet Electronics Marketing shows that contract manufacturers, electronic component manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers are making progress toward compliance, as compared to the results of the first such study conducted in late 2004. Companies have exactly one year from today to be in compliance with the European Union's RoHS legislation.
The 2004 study indicated 52 percent of respondent companies planned to assign new lead-free part numbers to the component products. First data from the current study show 71 percent plan to indicate lead-free products by new part numbers. 'That's one of the metrics we were hoping would improve, but it still isn't quite where we want it,' commented Jim Smith, vice president of logistics for Avnet Electronics Marketing. 'We are still concerned that suppliers are underestimating the supply chain implications of this issue.'
Almost 58 percent of respondents say they plan to designate compliance by providing information on their packaging as well, up from 37 percent in the 2004 survey.
Further preliminary data analysis indicates that most supplier respondents still do not foresee price increases as a result of RoHS, and they also do not expect supply chain disruptions due to inventory excess or a shortfall of affected parts. 'We hope the suppliers are right about that; however, with hundreds of thousands of parts changing as a result of these requirements, we are not ready to declare victory just yet. There is still a huge amount of work for the industry to do,' Smith added.
The early study results also show most manufacturers have no plans for handling excess components containing lead. Only about 29 percent indicate plans for leaded product inventory, while 31 percent report no plans.
The entire study will be made available mid-July.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments