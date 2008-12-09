Electronics Production | December 09, 2008
Sony to lay off 8000 by 2010
Sony is to implement cost-saving measures which include; a reduction of investment in the electronics business by 30%; reduce the total number of manufacturing sites by 10% (current total is 57); and to reduce headcount in the electronics business worldwide by approximately 8,000 - all to be implemented by the end of March 2010.
Particularly within its electronics business, the company has already undertaken short-term measures, including adjusting production, lowering inventory levels and reducing operational expenses. Sony will implement additional cost saving measures, such as adjust product pricing, curtail or delay part of its investment plans and downsize or withdraw from unprofitable or non-core businesses. Furthermore, Sony plans to close some domestic and overseas manufacturing sites, reallocate its workforce and reduce headcount.
Through all these measures, Sony will aim to establish a corporate structure capable of delivering estimated total annual cost savings of more than 100 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2010.
Sony has carefully reviewed the investment plan and is reducing or postponing planned investment as appropriate. Specifically, within the semiconductor business, the company intends to cut investment expenditures this fiscal year by outsourcing a portion of its planned increase in manufacturing of CMOS image sensors for use in mobile phones to third parties. Based on such measures, Sony is planning to reduce investment in the electronics business by approximately 30% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2010, compared to its mid-term plan.
By the end of the current fiscal year, Sony plans to cease production at two overseas manufacturing sites, including Sony Dax Technology Center in France, which manufactures tape and other recording media. By further advancing initiatives including rationalizing its manufacturing operations, shifting and aggregating manufacturing to low-cost areas, and utilizing OEM and ODM partners, Sony plans to reduce the total number of manufacturing sites by approximately 10%, from the current total of 57, by March 31, 2010.
Through measures including the realignment of its manufacturing sites, a review of its development and design structure, and the streamlining of its sales and administrative functions, Sony will implement a company-wide (including Headquarters) rationalization. Sony intends to reallocate and optimize its workforce through programs including work reassignments and outplacements.
As a result of these measures, by March 31, 2010, Sony plans to reduce headcount in the electronics business worldwide by approximately 8,000, out of approximately 160,000 as of September 30, 2008. At the same time, Sony plans to reduce headcount in its seasonal and temporary workforces. In addition to these measures, Sony will continue to implement measures as required to help assure both short and longer-term profitability and growth.
