Foxconn CZ and Panasonic swap staff

Insider sources told local media in the Czech Republic that is common that companies swap their staff, when lower demand on workforce calls for measures.

EMS-provider Foxconn CZ, which is based in Pardubice, has now reportedly sent part of its staff to work in Panasonic's facility in Plzeň, Czech Republic.



Many companies in Mladá Boleslav (Central Bohemia), Plzeň (West Bohemia) and Pardubice (East Bohemia) currently suffer from the general downturn in the automotive and manufacturing industry. Many unemployed will be from non-European countries. To counteract such affect, the above mentioned measures are implemented in various facilities.