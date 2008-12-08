Philips shed 100 workers in Holland

Netherlands based Philips plans to lay off 8% of the employees at its shaver plant in Drachten, The Netherlands.

According to a spokesman at Philips the plant will cut more then 100 jobs. Today the Drachten facility has 1,500 employees, a Reuters report states. Last week, the company said it won’t meet its 2010 target plan and will take additional measures to cut costs.