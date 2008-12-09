Elcoteq to produce home digital systems in St. Petersburg

Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq has reviewed its production in St. Petersburg and has abandon plans for the sale of its facility (evertiq reported earlier). The company reportedly relies on a good growth potential in consumer electronics and home digital systems in Russia.

The new production will already start in the 1Q of 2009 and Elcoteq staff is currently undergoing additional training to prepare for the new projects. Elcoteq originally wanted to sell the facility to Flextronics, but the deal fell through during the summer (evertiq reported).



Elcoteq will start the production of onsumer electronics and home digital systems, such as LCD and plasma TVs. No further details, in respect to production volumes and customers, are known.