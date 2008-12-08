Foxconn, HP to run factory in Russia by May 2009

Foxconn and HP are to operate a factory in St. Petersburg by May 2009. This emerged at a signing ceremony between the City, the Federation of Trade Unions of the St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of St. Petersburg.

In May 2008, HP and EMS-giant Foxconn announced plans to establish a manufacuring facility in St.Petersburg. The facility was aimed to assemble PCs, laptops and other products. The manufacturing facility is located in the industrial park Kolpino. The total investment sum, for the purchase of land and the construction itself, is estimated at $50 million. The production is for both, the domestic and export markets.