Zestron appoints new product manager

Zestron has expanded its German team with the addition of Mr. Alexander Koegel as Junior Product Manager.

He will be primarily responsible for products related to surface cleanliness and bath analysis as well as support activities related to German press relations and Zestron’s service offerings.



Zestron’s pro-active personnel policy is the answer to the constant, global expansion of the company and therefore ensures the best possible customer support. The company is constructing its new European headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany.