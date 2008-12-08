Electronics Production | December 08, 2008
Global Crisis impacts on EMS/ODM
Based on projections of a zero-growth year for the global Electronics Industry, it is estimated that CY2009 revenue in the EMS sector will be flat to up less than 1%.
However, as this projection includes both CMs (forecast to be flat to down 3%) and ODMs (forecast to be flat to up ~3%) it is also predictive of a continuation in the transfer of market share from the CM to the ODM solution. Therefore 2009 is expected to be a very challenging year for CMs (at all tier levels/across all industrial segments) that could be further exacerbated should the projections for the overall electronics industry prove to be overly optimistic, state Charlie Barnhart & Associates.
This now seems likely given the recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) prediction of "particularly weak" economic growth in all G7 countries and the daily reports of lay-offs and shut-downs by OEMs around the world.
A potential bright spot: given that OEMs tend to expand their fixed-to-variable based cost initiatives during periods of downturn and that Japanese manufacturers (who account for approximately 1/3 of the global TAM but less than 1/8 of the global outsourcing spend) are experiencing unprecedented levels of competition from significantly lower-cost producers in China and India, a significant “up-tick” in outsourcing from Japan, which would be extremely favorable to both CMs & ODMs, now seems at least plausible, the report from Charlie Barnhart & Associates continues.
Image source: Elcoteq
This now seems likely given the recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) prediction of "particularly weak" economic growth in all G7 countries and the daily reports of lay-offs and shut-downs by OEMs around the world.
A potential bright spot: given that OEMs tend to expand their fixed-to-variable based cost initiatives during periods of downturn and that Japanese manufacturers (who account for approximately 1/3 of the global TAM but less than 1/8 of the global outsourcing spend) are experiencing unprecedented levels of competition from significantly lower-cost producers in China and India, a significant “up-tick” in outsourcing from Japan, which would be extremely favorable to both CMs & ODMs, now seems at least plausible, the report from Charlie Barnhart & Associates continues.
Image source: Elcoteq
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments