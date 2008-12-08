Miele invests in Romania and China

The Germany based Miele is to build a new facility in China. Furthermore, Miele finally started the construction of a electronics component facility in Romania.

The company is to invest around €12 million in a new factory in Hong Da, China. Miele had already operated an assembly plant for vacuum cleaners in Hong Da sind the mid-'90s. The old plant will be abandoned. The production in the new facility is scheduled to start in 2010 and will have the same volume as the previous facility.



Additionally to that, Miele finally started construction of a electronics component facility in Brasov, Romania. The company is to invest approximately €13.5 million in the new facility. Miele had already announced this investment in 2007, when the production was scheduled to begin in January 2009.