Nypro Hungary reduces staff by 100

Nypro Hungary Műanyagtechnikai Kft. has reduced its workforce - during the course of 2008 - to 100 employees.

A year ago, the Hungarian EMS-provider Nypro Hungary Műanyagtechnikai Kft. still had around 900 staff, reports napi.hu. The redundancies are a consequence to a steady drop in demand. The company shipped almost 90% of its production to Nokia.